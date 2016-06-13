CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 13 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
* Secondary offering of 11.1 million shares
* Zimmer biomet holdings announces launch of secondary offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)