June 13 Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado announces renewed revolving credit facility

* Amended and restated credit agreement includes available credit of US$250 million

* Amended and restated credit agreement includes available credit of US$250 million

* Amended and restated credit agreement includes an accordion feature of US$100 million, and an extension of term to June 13, 2020 from November 23, 2016 .