CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 13 Eldorado Gold Corp
* Eldorado announces renewed revolving credit facility
* Amended and restated credit agreement includes available credit of US$250 million
* Amended and restated credit agreement includes an accordion feature of US$100 million, and an extension of term to June 13, 2020 from November 23, 2016 . Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)