June 13 Tal International Group Inc

* On June 13, 2016, TAL and Triton mutually agreed to extend end date to August 9, 2016.

* TAL International Group Inc announces intention to adjourn special meeting for approval of combination with Triton container international limited to July 12, 2016; special dividend of $0.54 per share to be paid on June 15, 2016