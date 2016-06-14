June 13 Nuvista Energy Ltd
* Entered into agreement for divestiture of W6 sweet
cretaceous (non-montney) natural gas assets for $70 million in
cash
* Entered into an agreement to place five-year senior notes
in amount of $70 million with Magnetar Capital
* Nuvista's borrowing base will be set at $200 million
effective July 1, 2016
* Anticipate 2016 production to average in range of 23,500 -
24,500 Boe/D
* Guidance for funds from operations for 2016 is increased
to a range of $110 - $120 million at strip pricing
* 2017 production is expected to average 26,000 Boe/D -
29,000 Boe/D which represents 10% -20% growth per share over
2016 guidance
* Current outlook for 2017 spending is in range of $140 -
$180 million
* Nuvista Energy Ltd announces strategic update
