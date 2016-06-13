CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 13 Tenneco Inc:
* Tenneco announces results for the tender offer for its 6 7/8% senior notes due 2020 and the redemption of all remaining 6 7/8% senior notes due 2020
* Redeem all of 2020 notes that remain outstanding following settlement of tender offer at a redemption price of 103.438% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)