BRIEF-Molina Healthcare announces proposed offering of $330 million of senior notes due 2025
June 14 Sempra Energy :
* The Tuxpan pipeline will have a capacity of 2.6 billion cubic feet per day and an anticipated in-service date of late 2018
* Awarded contract by Comision Federal De Electricidad (cfe) to build, own,operate about 497-mile, $2.1 billion natural gas pipeline in Mexico
* Tuxpan natural gas pipeline contract in Mexico
OXFORD, England, May 22 European Union antitrust regulators are to put major financial services firms under the microscope by examining the impact of syndicated loans on credit markets.