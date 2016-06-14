Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
June 14 Coca-Cola European Partners:
* Coca-Cola European Partners to present at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference and provide 2016 guidance
* For 2016, expects growth of net sales in a modest low single-digit range, operating income in a modest mid-single-digit range
* For 2016, CCEP expects growth of diluted earnings per share in a mid-teen range
* Based on recent rates, currency translation would negatively impact FY diluted EPS by approximately EUR0.05
* Does not expect to repurchase shares in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy