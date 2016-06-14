Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
June 14 Chemours Co :
* Chemours signs definitive agreement to sell sulfur products to Vveolia
* Deal for $325 million in cash
* Says total gross proceeds from three divestitures will be approximately $700 million
* Anticipates closing transaction within second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy