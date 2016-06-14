June 14 Dst Systems Inc

* Deal for $410.0 million

* Dst estimates that pending sale of nacc business will result in after-tax proceeds of approximately $310.0 millio

* To sell its north american customer communications business to broadridge financial solutions, inc

* Once completed, north american transaction expected to result in reduction to dst's eps of about $1.15 on annual basis

* Board of directors of dst authorized a new $300.0 million share repurchase plan.

* Dst systems inc <dst.nin accordance with its capital plan including investments in business, share repurchases, strategic acquisitions

* Dst announces agreement to sell north american customer communications business