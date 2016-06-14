COLUMN-Hedge funds shuffle positions as OPEC decision nears: Kemp
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
June 14 Dst Systems Inc
* Deal for $410.0 million
* Dst estimates that pending sale of nacc business will result in after-tax proceeds of approximately $310.0 millio
* To sell its north american customer communications business to broadridge financial solutions, inc
* Once completed, north american transaction expected to result in reduction to dst's eps of about $1.15 on annual basis
* Board of directors of dst authorized a new $300.0 million share repurchase plan.
* Dst systems inc <dst.nin accordance with its capital plan including investments in business, share repurchases, strategic acquisitions
* Dst announces agreement to sell north american customer communications business
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21