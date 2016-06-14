June 14 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Says offering 11.1 million common shares

* Says offering 11.1 million common shares

* Shares are being sold to public at an initial price of $115.85 per share

* Zimmer biomet holdings announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)