BRIEF-Adamas presents positive phase 1A data
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
June 14 Hecla Mining Co
* Lindsay hall has accepted position of senior vice president and chief financial officer of company
* Lindsay hall has accepted position of senior vice president and chief financial officer of company, following retirement of james sabala
* Lindsay recently was executive vice president and chief financial officer of goldcorp inc
* Hecla announces appointment of lindsay hall as senior vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc