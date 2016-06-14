BRIEF-Rizal Commercial Banking clarifies on news article entitled "China bank woos RCBC for merger talks"
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21
June 14 Om Asset Management Plc :
* Om Asset Management Plc says OMAM expects transaction to be up to 12% accretive to 2017 ENI per share
* Om Asset Management Plc says that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 60% equity interest in Landmark Partners
* Om Asset Management Plc says intends to fund closing payment using available capacity on its existing revolving credit facility
* OMAM will pay approximately US$240 million in cash at closing
* Deal includes potential for an additional payment based on growth of business through 2018
* OMAM has negotiated acceleration, subsequent termination of deferred tax asset deed, seed capital management agreement
* OMAM to acquire majority interest in Landmark Partners
* Anant Asavabhokhin has resigned from his position as director of the company, effective from may 22, 2017 onwards