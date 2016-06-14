BRIEF-Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Farner-Bocken company
June 14 Nuance Communications Inc :
* Intends to offer $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Nuance announces proposed $300 million offering of senior notes
* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017