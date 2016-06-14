June 14 John Wiley & Sons Inc

* Fiscal year 2017 outlook is for revenue to be flat and adjusted EPS to be down by mid single-digits excluding items

* Q4 results include transitional adverse impact of shift to time-based journal subscriptions ($8 million revenue and $0.10 of eps in q4)

* Wiley reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.70 excluding items

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 revenue $434.3 million Further company coverage: