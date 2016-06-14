BRIEF-Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Farner-Bocken company
* Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase farner-bocken company
June 14 Neiman Marcus Group Llc
* Q3 same store sales fell 5 percent
* Neiman Marcus Group Ltd Llc reports third quarter results
* Q3 revenue fell 4.2 percent to $1.17 billion Further company coverage:
* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017