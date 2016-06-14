BRIEF-Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Farner-Bocken company
June 14 Cardiome Pharma Corp :
* Pharma Corp says has entered into a term loan agreement with CRG-Managed Funds
* Cardiome Pharma Corp says agreement provides Cardiome with up to $30 million of available borrowing capacity
* Cardiome Pharma says under terms of agreement, CRG and its managed funds will initially provide $20 million which will be used to retire existing debt
* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017