BRIEF-Rizal Commercial Banking clarifies on news article entitled "China bank woos RCBC for merger talks"
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21
June 14 Corrections Corp Of America
* Deal for approximately $7.7 million, excluding transaction related expenses
* Cca announces acquisition of residential reentry facility in Long Beach, California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21
* Anant Asavabhokhin has resigned from his position as director of the company, effective from may 22, 2017 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)