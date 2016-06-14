June 14 eFuture Holding Inc

* efuture Holding Inc says special committee is composed of independent directors of company Yuanzhu Lu, Roger Zhang And Weihua Zhou

* efuture Holding Inc says Yuanzhu Lu will be chairperson of special committee

* efuture Holding Inc Says established a special committee to consider non binding proposal letter, dated June 6, 2016

