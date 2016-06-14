BRIEF-Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Farner-Bocken company
* Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase farner-bocken company
June 14 Natural Resource Partners LP :
* Natural Resource Partners to sell non-operated oil and gas working interest assets
* Natural Resource Partners LP says deal for $116.1 million
* Natural Resource Partners LP says NRP intends to use proceeds to repay $75 million NRP oil and gas revolving credit facility in full
* NRP oil and gas signed agreement with lime rock resources to sell all of its williston basin non-operated oil and gas working interest assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017