June 14 InspireMD Inc :

* InspireMD announces amendment to loan & security agreement with Hercules Capital

* Announced that it has completed a restructuring of its existing debt.

* Under terms of amendment, all parties have agreed to a deferral of payment of principal for a four month period beginning may 1st, 2016

* Company will be subject to certain additional covenants, and will pay a financing fee to lenders