June 14 Isle Of Capri Casinos Inc :

* Maintenance and other capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to be approximately $100 million

* Isle of Capri Casinos Inc announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $264.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $266.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S