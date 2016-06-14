BRIEF-Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Farner-Bocken company
June 14 Isle Of Capri Casinos Inc :
* Maintenance and other capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to be approximately $100 million
* Isle of Capri Casinos Inc announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $264.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $266.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017