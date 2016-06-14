June 14 Pegasystems Inc :

* Stillwell joins PEGA from Dynatrace where he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer

* Stillwell will lead Pegasystems' finance, legal, IT, and facilities operations

* Pegasystems appoints Ken Stillwell chief financial officer and chief administrative officer