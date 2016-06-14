METALS-Zinc and nickel rise on China steel industry crackdown
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds official prices)
June 14 BCM Resources Corp :
* Agreed to extend closing of Thompson Knolls option agreement by three months to August 31 2016
* BCM Resources corporation provides update on Thompson Knolls option agreement
