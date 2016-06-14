BRIEF-Horus FY 2016 net profit down at 184,470.19 euros
* NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR IS EUR 184,470.19 (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 235,684.45) Source text - http://bit.ly/2q2GrwK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 14 Charles Schwab Corp
* Total client assets were a record $2.61 trillion as of month-end May, up 1% from May 2015 and up 1% compared to April 2016
* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in may 2016 totaled $16.0 billion
* Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were also a record $1.31 trillion as of month-end may, up 3% from may 2015
* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it plans to buy property firm in Shanghai for 17.5 billion yuan ($2.54 billion) via cash, share issue