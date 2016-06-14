June 14 Dataram Corp :

* Dataram will acquire USGC and its subsidiaries, subject to certain terms and conditions

* Dataram plans to file with sec and mail to its stockholders a proxy statement in connection with transaction

* Dataram says consideration for acquisition consists of dataram common and preferred shares

* Net present value of US Gold Corp assets valued at $160 million

* Dataram enters into definitive agreement to acquire US Gold Corp