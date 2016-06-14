BRIEF-Horus FY 2016 net profit down at 184,470.19 euros
* NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR IS EUR 184,470.19 (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 235,684.45) Source text - http://bit.ly/2q2GrwK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 14 Phoenix Companies Inc and Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings LP:
* Phoenix and Nassau Re intend to close transaction on or about June 20, 2016
* Also announced its intention to delist its 7.45% quarterly interest bonds due 2032
* Bonds will begin trading in over counter market on June 27, 2016
* Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings receives regulatory approvals required for the acquisition of the Phoenix Companies Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it plans to buy property firm in Shanghai for 17.5 billion yuan ($2.54 billion) via cash, share issue