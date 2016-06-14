METALS-Zinc and nickel rise on China steel industry crackdown
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds official prices)
June 14 Kimberly-clark Corp
* Scott usitalo has been named chief marketing officer
* Most recently, Usitalo served as president for kimberly-clark's family care business in North America
* Clark names chief marketing officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds official prices)
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.