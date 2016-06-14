June 14 New Millennium Iron Corp :

* New Millennium Iron Corp. announces cost reduction measures

* Measures include a workforce reduction of 11 full-time employees

* Net annualized payroll savings will be approximately $1.35 million

* Level of exploration spending over next five years necessary to preserve NML's mining claims will reduce by as much as $3.4 million

* Cost reduction initiatives provide co with sufficient capital to support activities through 2018 at present expenditure levels