BRIEF-Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 CI Financial Corp
* Intends to purchase up to 10 million of its common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid
* Ci financial corp says it is expected that purchases under normal course issuer bid may commence on june 18, 2016 and will terminate on june 17, 2017
* Ci financial renews normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, May 22 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.