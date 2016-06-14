June 14 CI Financial Corp

* Intends to purchase up to 10 million of its common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid

* Ci financial corp says it is expected that purchases under normal course issuer bid may commence on june 18, 2016 and will terminate on june 17, 2017

* Ci financial renews normal course issuer bid