June 14 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd

* Reported a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.12 per share, for q1 of 2016

* Rada electronic industries ltd says q1 revenues totaled $2.6 million, a 28% decrease compared to revenues of $3.6 million in q1 of 2015

* Rada electronic industries announces 2016 q1 results