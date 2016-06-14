June 14 Lakeland Industries Inc

* Lakeland Industries Inc reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Lakeland Industries Inc says net sales from continuing operations decreased 18 pct to $20.4 million for three months ended April 30, 2016

* Lakeland Industries Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.0