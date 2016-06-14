June 14 Bob Evans Farms Inc

* Reports fiscal 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results; provides fiscal year 2017 outlook

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.00 to $2.15

* Q4 sales $345.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $345.3 million

* Bob Evans restaurants' Q4 same-store sales declined 3.0 percent

* At Bob Evans restaurants, expect negative low-single digit to flat same-store sales for fiscal year 2017

* BEF Foods' net sales in fiscal 2017 are expected to be $400 to $420 million

* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditure budget of $75 to $80 million

* Sees FY 2017 consolidated net sales $1.28 to $1.33 billion

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.12

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)