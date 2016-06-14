BRIEF-Esperion provides update on common stock trading activity
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - on Thursday, May 18, 2017 a report on Esperion and Bempedoic Acid containing "inaccurate" information was issued
June 14 Synergy Resources Corp
* Borrowing base on its revolving credit facility has been re-affirmed at $145 million
* Announced appointment of Deloitte as its independent registered public accounting firm, replacing company's former auditor
* There have not been any disagreements between co, former auditing firm on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure
* Synergy Resources Corporation closes on acquisition of assets in the Wattenberg Field; borrowing base is reaffirmed; company announces change in auditor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - on Thursday, May 18, 2017 a report on Esperion and Bempedoic Acid containing "inaccurate" information was issued
* The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation