BRIEF-Esperion provides update on common stock trading activity
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - on Thursday, May 18, 2017 a report on Esperion and Bempedoic Acid containing "inaccurate" information was issued
June 14 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers :
* Says Terry Harryman appointed interim CFO
* Red Robin announces departure of chief financial officer Stuart Brown Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - on Thursday, May 18, 2017 a report on Esperion and Bempedoic Acid containing "inaccurate" information was issued
* The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation