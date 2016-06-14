MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 14 Premier Exhibitions:
* Premier exhibitions, Inc. to reorganize under chapter 11
* Has filed a voluntary petition for reorganization relief under Chapter 11 of United States bankruptcy code
* Company plans to continue operating business without interruption
* Co is seeking customary authority from bankruptcy court that will enable it to continue operating its business and serving its customers in ordinary course Source text for Eikon:
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities