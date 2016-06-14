June 14 China Cord Blood Corp

* China Cord Blood Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2016

* Q4 revenue fell 3.8 percent to RMB 156.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share RMB 0.18

* Revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2016 amounted to $24.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03