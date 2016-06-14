BRIEF-J Taparia Projects reappoints Mahavir Jain as CFO
* Says reappointed Mahavir Jain as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 BRT Realty Trust
* BRT Realty Trust agrees to sell multi family property for $37 million
* BRT estimates that its share of gain on sale will be about $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says reappointed Mahavir Jain as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of India exec says expects bad loan additions to be lower in 2017/18 than 2016/17 Further company coverage: