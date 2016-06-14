BRIEF-Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors
June 14 Franklin Resources Inc :
* Quarterly cash dividend in amount of $0.18 per share payable on July 15, 2016
* New board authorization is in addition to existing authorization, of which about 12.6 million shares remained available for repurchase at May 31, 2016
* Quarterly dividend represents a 20 pct increase over quarterly dividend paid for same quarter last year
* Franklin resources board authorized company to purchase up to an additional 50.0 million shares of its common stock
* Franklin Resources, Inc. announces quarterly dividend and addition to stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, May 22 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.