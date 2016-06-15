BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 14 ADF Group Inc
* Results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2016
* Q1 revenue c$25.4 million versus c$28.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.03
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.