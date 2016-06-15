BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 14 Hi Crush Partners LP
* Hi-Crush Partners LP announces pricing of upsized primary offering of common units
* Priced primary public offering of 4.5 million units for gross proceeds of approximately $48.6 million
* Hi Crush Partners LP says size of offering was increased by 1.5 million common units from previously announced offering size of 3 million common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.