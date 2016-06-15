June 14 Hi Crush Partners LP

* Hi-Crush Partners LP announces pricing of upsized primary offering of common units

* Priced primary public offering of 4.5 million units for gross proceeds of approximately $48.6 million

* Hi Crush Partners LP says size of offering was increased by 1.5 million common units from previously announced offering size of 3 million common units