BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 14 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc
* Dynasty provides corporate update
* To resolve work stoppage at Zaruma project, its subsidiary Elipe reached agreement with workers
* Agreement with workers with aim of financing a partial payment of their outstanding wages
* Under this agreement, workers were permitted to extract ore from Zaruma Mine for a 10 day period ending today
* Material extracted will be processed at third party mills in Ecuador at workers' risk and cost
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.