CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
June 15 Dynegy Inc :
* Deal for $750 million
* To fund ECP's share of initial equity contribution and pay ECP a revised discounted floor price of $375 million
* Dynegy Inc says its intent to acquire energy capital partners' 35 pct interest in Atlas joint venture
* Acquisition of ECP's interest in JV does not impact ECP's previously disclosed commitment to purchase $150 million in Dynegy inc
* Envisions financing acquisition of Engie portfolio at Dynegy inc level instead of pursuing a portfolio-level financing
* Expected benefit of reducing annual cash interest costs by approximately $40 million from deal
* Post-closing, combined company will have about 34,700 MW of generation assets with a presence in all major competitive markets in US
* Acquisition of Engie's US fossil portfolio remains on track to close in Q4 of this year
* ECP to be Dynegy's largest stockholder with a 15% ownership upon transaction closing
* Dynegy to acquire Energy Capital Partners' interest in Atlas joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017