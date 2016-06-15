BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc :
* Seneca mortgage servicing awards Nationstar $50 billion subservicing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO