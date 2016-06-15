BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Turning Point Brands Inc :
* For quarter, net sales of smoking products were $27.9 million or 0.7% lower than year ago
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.27
* Turning point brands, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales $49.9 million versus $51.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.