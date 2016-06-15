BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Intends to complete a private placement of units of company at a price of US$2.36 per unit
* Has received commitments to purchase units totalling us$7 million
* Intends to use net proceeds from private placement to continue timely clinical development of Voclosporin
* Aurinia announces private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.