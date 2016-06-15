BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Emergent BioSolutions Inc
* Emergent BioSolutions Inc receives FDA orphan drug status for BioThrax for post-exposure prophylaxis of anthrax disease
* Orphan drug status provides market exclusivity through November 2022, representing 7 years from date FDA approved pep indication for BioThrax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.