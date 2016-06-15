BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Garnero Group Acquisition Co
* Shareholders of GC have now committed to purchase $10 million of GGAC shares in public market.
* Date by which transactions must be completed pursuant to investment agreement has been extended to June 25, 2016
* Garnero Group announces amendment to terms of merger with Grupo Colombo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO