June 15 (Reuters) -

* Therapix biosciences ltd says estimates that an initial clinical trial will begin in h2/2016

* Therapix biosciences filed an application with the fda to approve an "orphan" designation for the drug developed based on the entourage technology for treating tourette's syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)