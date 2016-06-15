BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 (Reuters) -
* Therapix biosciences ltd says estimates that an initial clinical trial will begin in h2/2016
* Therapix biosciences filed an application with the fda to approve an "orphan" designation for the drug developed based on the entourage technology for treating tourette's syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.