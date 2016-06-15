June 15 YY Inc

* Received a letter from Mr. Jun Lei, chairman of board, and Mr. David Xueling Li, director and chief executive officer

* Letter stating that buyer group would withdraw non-binding going private proposal dated July 9, 2015, with immediate effect

* Board has authorized a program under which YY over next 12 months may repurchase up to an aggregate of US$200 million worth of its shares

* Board has authorized a program under which YY over next 12 months may also repurchase convertible senior notes due in 2019

* Share and convertible note repurchase program will be funded by company's available cash balance.

* YY announces receipt of withdrawal of buyer group's going private proposal