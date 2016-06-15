BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 athenahealth Inc :
* athenahealth appoints Tom Szkutak to its board of directors
* Szkutak served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at Amazon.com from October 2002 to June 2015
* Appointment of Tom Szkutak, former Amazon.com chief financial officer, to its board of directors, effective June 14, 2016
* athenahealth board of directors now comprises eight members
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.